Commerce Minister, Polyester staple fiber industry discuss mounting Challenges, tariff issues

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 11:16 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan Monday met Commerce the Polyester staple fiber industry and discussed the mounting Challenges including tariff issues.
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met with Asif Jooma, Chief Executive Officer, Lucky Core Industries and Rizwan Afzal Chaudhry, Chairman, Polyester Staple Fiber Manufacturers Group, to address the key issues affecting the synthetic fiber-based industry in Pakistan, including recent amendments in Export Facilitation Scheme, National Tariff Policy 2025 and high cost of manufacturing,said a press release issued here on Monday.
The Minister for Commerce has assured the delegation of the government’s commitment to facilitate textiles and apparel sector with enabling business environment and consistent policies to promote value-addition and boost exports.
