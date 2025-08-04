Open Menu

Commerce Minister, Polyester Staple Fiber Industry Discuss Mounting Challenges, Tariff Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 11:16 PM

Commerce Minister, Polyester staple fiber industry discuss mounting Challenges, tariff issues

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan Monday met Commerce the Polyester staple fiber industry and discussed the mounting Challenges including tariff issues.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan Monday met Commerce the Polyester staple fiber industry and discussed the mounting Challenges including tariff issues.

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met with Asif Jooma, Chief Executive Officer, Lucky Core Industries and Rizwan Afzal Chaudhry, Chairman, Polyester Staple Fiber Manufacturers Group, to address the key issues affecting the synthetic fiber-based industry in Pakistan, including recent amendments in Export Facilitation Scheme, National Tariff Policy 2025 and high cost of manufacturing,said a press release issued here on Monday.

The Minister for Commerce has assured the delegation of the government’s commitment to facilitate textiles and apparel sector with enabling business environment and consistent policies to promote value-addition and boost exports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

6 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

6 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

8 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

8 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

8 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

8 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

9 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

9 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

9 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

9 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business