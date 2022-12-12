UrduPoint.com

Commerce Minister Rejects Rumours Of Pakistan’s Default Risk

Published December 12, 2022 | 12:06 PM

Commerce Minister rejects rumours of Pakistan’s default risk

Syed Naveed Qamar says neither Pakistan has defaulted in the past nor it will happen so in the future.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12th, 2022) Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar has rejected the rumours that Pakistan is on the verge of default.

Talking to media in Tando Muhammad Khan, Syed Naveed Qamar said neither Pakistan has defaulted in the past nor it will happen so in the future.

The Commerce Minister said though there is a pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves and a few consignments have been stopped at the port.

However, he said the rest of all consignments have been released.

Naveed Qamar blamed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for bringing the country on the verge of financial collapse during his government.

