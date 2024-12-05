Commerce Minister Reviews Ministry's Performance To Set Vision For Enhancing Trade
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday reviewed the Commerce Ministry’s Performance and set the vision for enhanced trade and exports.
The minister chaired an internal review meeting to assess the performance of various wings and attached departments under the Ministry of Commerce.
The minister emphasized the need to capitalize on emerging opportunities to boost Pakistan’s trade and export potential, said a press release issued here.
During the meeting, Minister Jam Kamal directed officials to prioritize the facilitation of exporters to maximize their productivity.
He stressed the importance of diversifying Pakistan’s export basket and exploring untapped international markets to enhance the country’s trade footprint.
Highlighting the significance of staying ahead of regional trends, the minister urged his team to adopt a strategic approach to align with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s export-led policy.
He noted that targeted efforts to expand trade partnerships and refine export strategies would play a critical role in driving economic growth.
Appreciating the relentless dedication of commerce ministry officials and Pakistan’s trade officers abroad, Minister Jam Kamal praised their contributions toward fostering economic ties globally.
He encouraged them to maintain their commitment to excellence while identifying innovative solutions to overcome challenges.
The minister reaffirmed his commitment to a collaborative and forward-looking vision, aiming to position Pakistan as a competitive player in the global market. “Our focus must remain on empowering exporters, diversifying trade, and unlocking new opportunities for sustainable growth,” he stated.
This meeting signals the government’s renewed dedication to strengthening Pakistan’s trade policies and achieving export-driven economic progress.
