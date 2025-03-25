Commerce Minister Reviews NCC Progress ,WB Mission Visit
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 07:28 PM
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan chaired a briefing session at the National Compliance Centre (NCC) to review the Centre’s progress and discuss recent developments with Dr. Nabeel Amin, Head of NCC and the NCC team
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan chaired a briefing session at the National Compliance Centre (NCC) to review the Centre’s progress and discuss recent developments with Dr. Nabeel Amin, Head of NCC and the NCC team.
The Minister appreciated NCC’s efforts to improve Pakistan’s compliance and quality systems and reviewed key achievements, including the recent visit by a World Bank mission focusing on the National Quality Infrastructure (NQI),said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
Dr. Nabeel Amin briefed the Minister on NCC’s initiatives and highlighted the importance of strengthening Pakistan’s compliance framework to enhance trade standards and global competitiveness.
The Minister directed NCC to prepare a strategic roadmap with defined timelines, to be presented at the next National Compliance Advisory Council (NCAC) meeting in end of April.
The discussion focused on enhancing Pakistan’s export potential, aligning with international standards, and fostering collaboration with global partners.
Recent Stories
COP30 president vows to defend global climate fight
Robbers loot Rs 10m from private bank in Bara
Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half million passengers during Eid Al-F ..
Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy
SECP launches Same-Day account opening initiative for Corporates
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against US Dollar
WWF, GSK join forces to protect freshwater resources in Pakistan India
NADRA Counter Starts Operations at Pakistani Embassy in Oslo, Norway
India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025
UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days
Police held suspects of Bank of Punjab cash van robbery with looted money
Commerce Minister reviews NCC Progress ,WB mission visit
More Stories From Business
-
Regulatory reforms vital for business growth: ICCI President2 hours ago
-
SECP launches Same-Day account opening initiative for Corporates6 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against US Dollar6 minutes ago
-
European stocks jump after Wall Street rally3 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister reviews NCC Progress ,WB mission visit2 minutes ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.800 to Rs317,800 per tola4 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 193 points4 hours ago
-
Vietnam death row tycoon begins appeal in $17.7 b money-laundering case3 minutes ago
-
Peri Urban Plan being followed for systematic growth of Faisalabad: DG FDA4 hours ago
-
Cotton growers invited to submit applications5 hours ago
-
Economic indicators stable, key areas show gradual growth in March5 hours ago
-
Issuance of guidelines on application of IFRS-9 ECL model on Circular debt6 hours ago