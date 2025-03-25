Commerce Minister reviews NCC Progress ,WB mission visit

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan chaired a briefing session at the National Compliance Centre (NCC) to review the Centre’s progress and discuss recent developments with Dr. Nabeel Amin, Head of NCC and the NCC team

The Minister appreciated NCC’s efforts to improve Pakistan’s compliance and quality systems and reviewed key achievements, including the recent visit by a World Bank mission focusing on the National Quality Infrastructure (NQI),said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Dr. Nabeel Amin briefed the Minister on NCC’s initiatives and highlighted the importance of strengthening Pakistan’s compliance framework to enhance trade standards and global competitiveness.

The Minister directed NCC to prepare a strategic roadmap with defined timelines, to be presented at the next National Compliance Advisory Council (NCAC) meeting in end of April.

The discussion focused on enhancing Pakistan’s export potential, aligning with international standards, and fostering collaboration with global partners.