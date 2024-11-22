Commerce Minister reviews quarterly trade figures, future trade strategy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Friday reviewed quarterly trade figures and stressed to execution of the ‘Export-Led Growth Strategy.’

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan (JK) chaired a high-level meeting to review Pakistan's quarterly trade figures, where he was briefed on the latest trends in international trade and strategies being devised to bolster exports, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, Commerce officials provided a comprehensive overview of trade performance with key trading partners, highlighting emerging export destinations and newly introduced export items.

The briefing also covered practical suggestions to enhance market access and address technical trade barriers, ensuring Pakistani products reach a broader global audience.

The impact of external factors, such as global economic fluctuations and geopolitical uncertainties, was also discussed.

Strategies to mitigate these challenges and sustain export growth were presented for consideration.

Lauding the efforts of Commerce officers, Jam Kamal emphasized the central role of the Ministry of Commerce in advancing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's vision of an export-led growth strategy.

He stated, “The success of our economy depends on a strong export base. This demands serious commitment and collaborative efforts from all stakeholders, including provinces and relevant departments.”

Jam reiterated the importance of executing the export-led growth strategy with seriousness, urging all sectors to work cohesively to unlock Pakistan’s full trade potential. “We must act decisively to enhance our market share globally and ensure our exports become the driving force of economic development,” he concluded.

The meeting underscored the need for a unified approach to overcoming trade barriers and achieving sustainable economic growth through exports.