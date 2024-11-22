Commerce Minister Reviews Quarterly Trade Figures, Future Trade Strategy
Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Friday reviewed quarterly trade figures and stressed to execution of the ‘Export-Led Growth Strategy.’
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan (JK) chaired a high-level meeting to review Pakistan's quarterly trade figures, where he was briefed on the latest trends in international trade and strategies being devised to bolster exports, said a press release issued here.
During the meeting, Commerce officials provided a comprehensive overview of trade performance with key trading partners, highlighting emerging export destinations and newly introduced export items.
The briefing also covered practical suggestions to enhance market access and address technical trade barriers, ensuring Pakistani products reach a broader global audience.
The impact of external factors, such as global economic fluctuations and geopolitical uncertainties, was also discussed.
Strategies to mitigate these challenges and sustain export growth were presented for consideration.
Lauding the efforts of Commerce officers, Jam Kamal emphasized the central role of the Ministry of Commerce in advancing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's vision of an export-led growth strategy.
He stated, “The success of our economy depends on a strong export base. This demands serious commitment and collaborative efforts from all stakeholders, including provinces and relevant departments.”
Jam reiterated the importance of executing the export-led growth strategy with seriousness, urging all sectors to work cohesively to unlock Pakistan’s full trade potential. “We must act decisively to enhance our market share globally and ensure our exports become the driving force of economic development,” he concluded.
The meeting underscored the need for a unified approach to overcoming trade barriers and achieving sustainable economic growth through exports.
Recent Stories
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
More Stories From Business
-
Hazlewood takes four as India dismissed for 150 in first Test2 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 20244 hours ago
-
Pakistan unveils, National Intellectual Property Strategy15 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal for urgent action on commercialization of New Gwadar International Airport17 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal for urgent action on commercialization of New Gwadar International Airport17 hours ago
-
Govt of Japan, UNDP Join hand for empowering youth in KP17 hours ago
-
Cultivation of soybean to help slash import bill by Rs.1bn17 hours ago
-
PCJCCI stresses establishing 'Digital Silk Road'17 hours ago
-
Punjab Revenue Authority integrates e-IMS with PoS18 hours ago