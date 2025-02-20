Commerce Minister Stresses For Enhancing Pak-Türkiye Collaboration
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 06:25 PM
The Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan has stressed for enhancing the Pakistan and Türkiye Collaboration in Aerospace
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan has stressed for enhancing the Pakistan and Türkiye Collaboration in Aerospace.
He expressed these words while visiting the Turkish Aerospace Pakistan office at the National Science and Technology Park (NSTP) and School of Interdisciplinary Engineering and Sciences (SINES) located inside the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), said a press release issued here.
The Minister’s visit aimed to highlight the growing collaboration between Pakistan and Türkiye, as well as to explore the innovative initiatives being undertaken within Pakistan’s advanced research and development sectors.
Irfan Neziroglu, the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, was also present to receive the Minister, underscoring the strong bilateral relations and Türkiye’s commitment to fostering technological and economic cooperation with Pakistan.
Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) is a leading player in the aerospace and defense industry, known for its advanced technological capabilities and cutting-edge defense solutions.
Turkish Aerospace Pakistan, with its offices in both NSTP and SINES, focuses on strengthening collaboration in the aerospace and defense sectors while providing opportunities for technology transfer, R&D, knowledge exchange, and innovation.
The Federal Minister for Commerce also visited the National Center for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI), one of the leading AI research institutions in Pakistan. It is a part of the government’s efforts to build capacity in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science.
NCAI’s mission is to drive AI adoption and innovation in key sectors, enhancing Pakistan’s technological and scientific prowess.
The Minister’s visit to NCAI provided an opportunity to witness the groundbreaking work in AI research, which holds immense potential for various industries, including aerospace and defense.
During the visit, the Minister expressed support for the ongoing efforts at Turkish Aerospace Pakistan and emphasized the importance of fostering partnerships between the government, academia, and the private sector.
The visit further strengthened Pakistan’s commitment to building a robust aerospace and technology ecosystem that can contribute to the country’s economic and technological growth.
