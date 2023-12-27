Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Commerce minister to address status of SEZs in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries, Dr. Gohar Ejaz here on Wednesday chaired high-level meeting to address the status of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Karachi for creating investment friendly environment the country and to assess the current status of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Karachi.

The meeting was attended by key officials including Sauleh Ahmed Farooqui, Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Rashid Langrial, Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production and Sohail Rajput, Secretary board of Investment.

The meeting focused on the operational status of the Port Qasim SEZ, which is now ready for prospective investors.

The Port Qasim SEZ boasts comprehensive utility services, creating an ideal environment for businesses to thrive.

During the discussions, the minister highlighted the importance of diversification and growth, specifically addressing the establishment of a SEZ dedicated to the Information Technology (IT) sector.

The IT SEZ is poised to play a crucial role in fostering innovation and technological advancement in Pakistan.

A key agenda item centered on initiatives to enhance the skill set of the labor force in Pakistan.

The Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with other relevant authorities, plans to implement programs to improve the overall skill level of the workforce, with a particular emphasis on IT skills.

This strategic approach aligns with the goal of boosting IT exports and positioning Pakistan as a competitive player in the global IT industry.

The minister reiterated the need for proper incentivization of the public sector to ensure inclusive growth. He emphasized that sustained economic development requires a collaborative effort between the government and private sector, with appropriate incentives serving as a catalyst for progress.

