Commerce Minister Visit Beijing From June 6-8 , 2024 On Invitation Of Chinese Govt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Mr Jam Kamal Khan, Commerce Minister visited Beijing from June 6-8, 2024, as part of the official delegation of the Prime Minister of Pakistan which visited China upon the invitation of the Chinese Government.
The commerce minister accompanied the Prime Minister to attend the grand luncheon hosted by Chinese Premier Li Qiang and witnessed MOUs and agreements signing ceremony, said a press release issued here on Sunday.
The Commerce Minister interacted with his counterpart Minister MOFCOM, Mr, Wang Wentao during the grand luncheon.
The Commerce Minister accompanied the Prime Minister in his meetings with the Chairman Shandong Ruyi, a large textile group which has shown keen interest in developing textile factory in Pakistan.
He also accompanied the Prime Minister in witnessing some important MOUs related to solar panel manufacturing in Pakistan, development of agriculture park and seed technology transfer and green hydrogen energy development.
On the sidelines of the Prime Minister’s visit, the commerce minister and Minister for Privatisation and Investment together conducted meetings with the heads of renowned Chinese companies including Sinochem, China National Chemical Engineering (two large state owned petro chemicals and chemical companies), Sinoma (Cement plant manufacturers and economic zone developers), CZK (an E-Commerce company selling Pakistani products) and Donghua Iron and Steel company.
Both Ministers informed the companies about opportunities and policies in Pakistan and urged them to invest in Pakistan and assured them of complete facilitation by the Government. The companies were also invited to Pakistan in the coming month.
