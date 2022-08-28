Commerce minister visit BISP center Taluka Tando

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar on Sunday visited Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) center at Taluka Tando Ghulam Hyder.

During the visit, the Federal Minister listened the issues faced by the beneficiaries of BISP and directed the officials concerned to minimize the systematic and network issues, said a press release issued here.

The minister warned that if anyone found involved in corrupt practices, a strict legal action would be taken against them adding that any kind of mismanagement would not be tolerated.