Commerce Minister visits invest Oman to explore investment opportunities

Oman, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, visited Invest Oman Lounge as part of his official visit to Oman.

The lounge serves as a unified platform to showcase investment opportunities, facilitate services for investors, and highlight economic projects that attract local and foreign investments,said a press release issues here on Friday.

During the visit, the minister was given a detailed briefing on investment procedures, key government entities, available incentives, and major investment opportunities across various economic sectors in Oman.

Officials at Invest Oman elaborated on the country’s investor-friendly policies and the streamlined processes designed to encourage foreign direct investment.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan appreciated the structured approach of Invest Oman and remarked that it represents an advanced version of Pakistan’s one-window facility for investor facilitation.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration between Invest Oman and the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) with Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to enhance bilateral investment.

The visit underscores Pakistan and Oman’s shared commitment to strengthening investment ties and fostering economic cooperation through institutional linkages.