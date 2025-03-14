Commerce Minister Visits Invest Oman To Explore Investment Opportunities
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 03:40 PM
Oman, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, visited Invest Oman Lounge as part of his official visit to Oman.
The lounge serves as a unified platform to showcase investment opportunities, facilitate services for investors, and highlight economic projects that attract local and foreign investments,said a press release issues here on Friday.
During the visit, the minister was given a detailed briefing on investment procedures, key government entities, available incentives, and major investment opportunities across various economic sectors in Oman.
Officials at Invest Oman elaborated on the country’s investor-friendly policies and the streamlined processes designed to encourage foreign direct investment.
Minister Jam Kamal Khan appreciated the structured approach of Invest Oman and remarked that it represents an advanced version of Pakistan’s one-window facility for investor facilitation.
He emphasized the importance of collaboration between Invest Oman and the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) with Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to enhance bilateral investment.
The visit underscores Pakistan and Oman’s shared commitment to strengthening investment ties and fostering economic cooperation through institutional linkages.
Recent Stories
Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia
Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel
International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan
DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln
Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visito ..
UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Commu ..
Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million ..
Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools
Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi
Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..
Portuguese President calls early election for May 18
More Stories From Business
-
Commerce Minister visits invest Oman to explore investment opportunities6 minutes ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices up by 0.22pc56 minutes ago
-
Preparation of draft action plan for economic uplift is a positive step: FCCI president56 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Oman agree to activate joint business Council, strengthen trade ties1 hour ago
-
Finance Minister, EU ambassador discuss ways to strengthen business ties3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 20257 hours ago
-
Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne16 hours ago
-
Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne16 hours ago
-
Khurram urges role of private sector investors for country’s uplift16 hours ago
-
PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during Ramazan19 hours ago