Commerce Minister Visits PIFD Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2025 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce,Jam Kamal Khan visited Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) here Saturday. Prof. Hina Tayyaba Khalil, Vice Chancellor, Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) warmly received and welcome the Federal Minister at PIFD Campus, said a press release issued here.
Those present during the visit included Professor Hina Tayyaba Khalil, Vice Chancellor PIFD, Mr. Faiz Ahmad, Chairman, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Ms. Rafia Syed, Director General , TDAP Lahore, besides PIFD Management including Dr. Muhammad Afzal, Registrar,Mr. Qaiser Iqbal, Treasurer, Mr. Fahim ur Rehman, Controller of Examination, Dr. Shawana Abid, Director ORIC, Mr. Imran Mehmood, Director Internationalization, Dr.
Allah Dad, Director SSBC and Course Coordinators.
Ms. Khadija Hassan, Course Coordinator (FMM), presented the detailed overview of PIFD.
Mr. Jam Kamal Khan expressed his gratitude for the role, PIFD is playing with regard to disseminating quality Design education in Pakistan and also said that PIFD should enhance its outreach to the local community and international market with a zealous and innovative approach in conjunction with contemporary trends in the art and cultural sectors.
Federal Minister, Mr. Jam Kamal Khan showed great appreciation for the craft and also assured full support from the Ministry of Commerce and EDF and also encouraged to submit more proposals related to the regional arts, crafts and fashion industry for funding.
