Commerce Minister Visits QCCI, Highlights Role Of Trade In Development
Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Friday visited the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) and addressed a gathering of the business community.
During his speech, he highlighted the critical role of trade in national development and emphasized Balochistan’s strategic significance in this context, said a press release issued here.
The minister stated that the federal government is committed to providing maximum support to the business community to promote trade and economic growth. “Balochistan’s geographical importance surpasses other provinces as it serves as a gateway to Central Asian countries. By fostering business opportunities, establishing industrial zones, and enhancing border trade, we can not only boost commerce but also improve the livelihoods of our people,” he said.
Jam Kamal Khan also underscored Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s special focus on Balochistan’s development, aiming for inclusive progress across all sectors of society to ensure prosperity in the region.
President of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Ayub Mariani, briefed the federal minister about the challenges faced by the local business community.
In response, Jam Kamal Khan assured them that their concerns would be prioritized and recommendations would be presented to the central government for resolution.
The event was attended by QCCI officials, Federal Secretary for the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Shehryar Taj, and prominent members of the business community.
Recent Stories
ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 2025 once again
Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow
Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony
IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest
Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..
Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
More Stories From Business
-
Civil Defence Training School launches 8 new courses15 seconds ago
-
PPA for removing cap on chicken meat price40 minutes ago
-
PCJCCI suggests Chinese model to drive economic digitization in Pakistan40 minutes ago
-
LCCI calls for immediate action to end water crisis60 minutes ago
-
Pak food exporters receiving exceptional response in Malaysia1 hour ago
-
Batalvi vows to take steps to increase Pakistan's exports1 hour ago
-
Commerce minister distributes awards at Thal Desert Rally2 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by 1,000 per tola2 hours ago
-
PVMA proposes to cut duties on oils, amid supply chain challenges2 hours ago
-
CDA Chairman guarantees revenue reinvestment in local sector2 hours ago
-
Commerce distributes awards at ‘Thal Desert Rally Ceremony's2 hours ago
-
Delegation of food exporters received exceptional response from Malaysian businessmen: Coordinator2 hours ago