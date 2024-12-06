Commerce minister visits QCCI, highlights role of trade in development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Friday visited the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) and addressed a gathering of the business community.

During his speech, he highlighted the critical role of trade in national development and emphasized Balochistan’s strategic significance in this context, said a press release issued here.

The minister stated that the federal government is committed to providing maximum support to the business community to promote trade and economic growth. “Balochistan’s geographical importance surpasses other provinces as it serves as a gateway to Central Asian countries. By fostering business opportunities, establishing industrial zones, and enhancing border trade, we can not only boost commerce but also improve the livelihoods of our people,” he said.

Jam Kamal Khan also underscored Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s special focus on Balochistan’s development, aiming for inclusive progress across all sectors of society to ensure prosperity in the region.

President of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Ayub Mariani, briefed the federal minister about the challenges faced by the local business community.

In response, Jam Kamal Khan assured them that their concerns would be prioritized and recommendations would be presented to the central government for resolution.

The event was attended by QCCI officials, Federal Secretary for the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Shehryar Taj, and prominent members of the business community.