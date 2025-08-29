Open Menu

Commerce Minister Vows Consistent, Predictable National Policies To Boost Exports

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Commerce Minister vows consistent, predictable national policies to boost exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Friday vowed for consistent, predictable national policies to boost exports for sustainable economic development.

The Commerce Minister has announced that the government is finalizing a comprehensive Textiles and Apparel Policy and National Industrial Policy for the next five years aimed at making Pakistan’s industry regionally competitive, removing trade barriers, and ensuring long-term export growth, said a press release issued here.

While Chairing a meeting with Aamir Fayyaz Sheikh, Chairperson Textile Council, Kamran Arshad, Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Rehman Naseem, CEO, Fazal Cloth, and Shahid Sattar, Executive Director APTMA at the Ministry of Commerce, and joined by Haroon Akhtar Khan Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production.

Commerce Minister underlined that Textiles and Apparel Policy will be designed aimed at reducing cost of manufacturing, improving resource productivity and optimizing processes, promoting research and development and product/market diversification, and enhancing Pakistan’s share in global market.

He remarked that Pakistan must rely on export growth, adding that the Government is committed to ensure all decisions are taken in consultation with stakeholders.

Jam Kamal stressed that, for the first time, the Government and industry are aligned in their determination to revive and enhance momentum of increasing exports.

Welcoming industry proposal to analyze the policies of regional competitors, Jam Kamal shared the observations from his recent visit to Dhaka, where he witnessed first-hand the country’s remarkable success in industrial development and exports of ready-made garments.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasized that the new Industrial Policy would go beyond few sectors and address the broader industrial landscape.

He explained that the Policy would comprehensively cover the areas including energy, tariffs and taxation, financing, economic zones and the other areas. He also underlined that facilitation for Greenfield projects, land-lease models under Public-Private Partnership, and one-window model for investor facilitation are also being incorporated.

He added that the initiative, under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, would inject new momentum into industrial growth across the country.

APTMA delegation urged the government to remove structural inefficiencies and provide enabling environment that hinder competitiveness of export sectors in the global market.

The Commerce Minister concluded the meeting with optimism about boosting exports through sustainable policy support and collaborative efforts of stakeholders

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

3 hours ago
 At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastati ..

At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab

6 hours ago
 Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

9 hours ago
 A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Soc ..

A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space

18 hours ago
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..

18 hours ago
 Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional p ..

Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui

18 hours ago
 Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "E ..

Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"

18 hours ago
 Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sect ..

Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..

18 hours ago
 RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

18 hours ago
 Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; C ..

Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business