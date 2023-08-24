Open Menu

Commerce Ministry, FBR To Introduce Track, Trace System For Transparent Cotton Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Commerce Ministry, FBR to introduce track, trace system for transparent cotton trade

The Ministry of Commerce and Fderal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday collaborated to introduce track and trace system for transparent cotton trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Commerce and Fderal board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday collaborated to introduce track and trace system for transparent cotton trade.

The development took place in a meeting of Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana, Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), with Dr.

Gohar Ejaz, the Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries and Production, said a press release issued here by the Ministry of Commerce.

During the meeting, it was decided that the FBR, in collaboration with federal ministries and provincial departments would introduce a Track and Trace System at ginning factories in Pakistan to promote transparent cotton trade.

This initiative aims to assist the textiles and apparel industry in meeting the traceability standards set by various trading blocs, nations, brands and retailers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan FBR Commerce Textile Cotton Industry

Recent Stories

Islamabad police ensures robust security measures ..

Islamabad police ensures robust security measures in high security zone

6 minutes ago
 Leopard cub seized, poachers arrested

Leopard cub seized, poachers arrested

6 minutes ago
 Greece struggles to tame wildfires raging for a si ..

Greece struggles to tame wildfires raging for a sixth day

6 minutes ago
 Wagner boss presumed dead in Russia plane crash

Wagner boss presumed dead in Russia plane crash

11 minutes ago
 Aneeq for socioeconomic, ethical issues solutions ..

Aneeq for socioeconomic, ethical issues solutions in light of Quran, Sunnah

11 minutes ago
 Human smuggler arrested

Human smuggler arrested

11 minutes ago
PM assures of all steps for progress of Gilgit Bal ..

PM assures of all steps for progress of Gilgit Baltistan

14 minutes ago
 BBC Bureau Chief meets Caretaker Prime Minister An ..

BBC Bureau Chief meets Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar calls o ..

Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar calls on Caretaker Prime Minister Anw ..

14 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) sustains objection on ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) sustains objection on pleas against Imran's interim ..

14 minutes ago
 Faith leaders hail Pakistan's pledge to hold perpe ..

Faith leaders hail Pakistan's pledge to hold perpetrators of Jaranwala incident ..

35 minutes ago
 RWMC organises anti-smog awareness walk in Dhoke H ..

RWMC organises anti-smog awareness walk in Dhoke Hassu area

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business