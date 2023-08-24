Commerce Ministry, FBR to introduce track, trace system for transparent cotton trade

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Commerce and Fderal board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday collaborated to introduce track and trace system for transparent cotton trade.

The development took place in a meeting of Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana, Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), with Dr.

Gohar Ejaz, the Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries and Production, said a press release issued here by the Ministry of Commerce.

During the meeting, it was decided that the FBR, in collaboration with federal ministries and provincial departments would introduce a Track and Trace System at ginning factories in Pakistan to promote transparent cotton trade.

This initiative aims to assist the textiles and apparel industry in meeting the traceability standards set by various trading blocs, nations, brands and retailers.