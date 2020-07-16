UrduPoint.com
Commerce Ministry For Developing Transshipment Policy; Says Dawood

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 11:40 PM

Commerce ministry for developing transshipment policy; says Dawood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Thursday said the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) was considering to develop a transshipment policy.

Taking to twitter, he said a presentation was made by our consultants regarding the potential of transshipment and policy interventions to tap into this potential.

"We look forward to suggestions from businessmen, who are involved in Logistics, and exporters, who have ideas on goods being imported into Pakistan for re-export. We are engaging with the stakeholders for consultation, after which MOC will move for approval of the policy," he added.

