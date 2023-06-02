UrduPoint.com

Commerce Ministry Implements Mechanism To Promote Barter Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Commerce ministry implements mechanism to promote barter trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :After the approval of Commerce Minister, Syed Naveed Qamar, the commerce ministry on Friday implemented Business-to-Business Barter Trade (B2B BT) Mechanism, 2023 that would help promote barter trade with different countries.

According to press statement issued by the ministry, the mechanism would facilitate the state owned enterprises and private entities to do barter trade with Russia, Iran and Afghanistan.

The statement said the implementation of mechanism was made possible after the commerce minister held series of meetings with high-level delegations of various counties.

The initiative is an important step towards stabilizing economy, the ministry said adding it would not only help increase foreign exchange reserves but would also help promote trade.

Under the mechanism import and export of goods under a B2B BT arrangement would be subject to the provisions of Import and Export Policy Orders for the time being in force and would comply with all relevant regulatory requirements including permits, licences, certificates, quotas, etc.

According to the statement, the traders would have to submit only application through online FBR portal Verification by Pakistani mission in respective country would be prerequisite for trade, it said adding the traders could export milk, cream, eggs, cereals, meat, fish products, fresh fruits, vegetables chemical, plastic, rubber, leather, wood products, paper, footwear, iron, steel, electric fans and motorcycles etc. In addition, the traders could also export surgical products, sports goods.

Under the system, the traders could import wheat, pulses, petroleum, fertilizer and textile machinery products from Russia whereas from neghbouring countries, Pakistan could import oil seeds, mineral, cotton, fruits, vegetable, spices and dry fruits etc.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Sports Exchange Import Iran Russia Oil FBR Commerce Textile Cotton All From Wheat

Recent Stories

UAE receives 180 people from Sudan arriving on eva ..

UAE receives 180 people from Sudan arriving on evacuation plane

4 minutes ago
 National Media Office presents UAE’s role in tac ..

National Media Office presents UAE’s role in tackling climate change, hosting ..

5 minutes ago
 NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in U ..

NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in Urdu for efficient productivity ..

15 minutes ago
 Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly w ..

Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly with normal pace

15 minutes ago
 Bullet raided body of woman found

Bullet raided body of woman found

11 minutes ago
 Peshawar police arrested 67 suspects wanted in dif ..

Peshawar police arrested 67 suspects wanted in different crimes

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.