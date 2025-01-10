Commerce ministry, Pak Embassy Brussels organize awareness session on EU TRACES

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Ministry of Commerce, with the support of Pakistan Economic Minister in Brussels Omar Hameed, organized an awareness session on digital portal Trade Control and Expert System (TRACES) of the European Union.

The governmental stakeholders i.

e Ministry of National Food Security, Ministry of Maritime Affairs, TDAP, Animal Quarantine Department (AQD), and other regulatory authorities participated, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The EU experts elaborated on portal functionalities, emphasizing its role in facilitating transparent and paperless compliance with international food safety standards.

Omar Hameed emphasized importance of collaboration between Pakistan authorities and European Commission on TRACES, highlighted need for AQD to register as a competent authority to further facilitate our exports and to ensure compliance with EU regulations.