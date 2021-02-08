Commerce ministry to hold trade Conference in Tashkent

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said the Ministry of Commerce has decided to hold a "Silk Route Connect" Conference at Tashkent Uzbekistan in coming summer.

As a follow-up to review meetings with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan officials over the past few months and seeing the potential in Central Asian Republics (CARs) and Afghanistan, it has been decided by Ministry of Commerce to hold a "Silk Route Connect" Conference at Tashkent (Uzbekistan); the advisor said this on his official twitter account here.

The advisor said the Conference will be held in summer and will be planned by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Razak Dawood said that it will be similar to the 'Look Africa Conference' held in Nairobi last year.

A meeting will soon be held with all the stakeholders in this regard to discuss all aspects, he said.