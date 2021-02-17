UrduPoint.com
Commerce Ministry To Organize 'Trade, Investment Conference' In Colombo

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 03:15 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said the Ministry of Commerce is organizing a Trade and Investment Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka on February 24th, 2021 which will coincide with visit of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said the Ministry of Commerce is organizing a Trade and Investment Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka on February 24th, 2021 which will coincide with visit of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to Sri Lanka.

A delegation comprising prominent businessmen will also attend Conference; the Adviser said this on his official twitter account.

"We hope that this will further deepen the excellent relations between the two countries and will further enhance trade through the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement (FTA)" he said.

