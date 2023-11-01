Open Menu

Commerce Secretary Chairs Works Committee's Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Commerce Secretary chairs Works Committee's meeting

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Sindh Secretary for Industries and Commerce Abdul Rasheed Solangi here on Wednesday presided over the first meeting of industries and commerce works committee.

According to spokesman, the meeting was convened as a follow-up to the meeting held with Caretaker Sindh Minister for Finance, Industries and Commerce Yunus Dhaga on October 5.

In the said meeting, the minister responded the complaints of HCSTSI President Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani regarding deteriorating infrastructure in SITE Hyderabad which included roads, drainage, sewerage and water systems as well as encroachments from land grabbers, non-availability of fire-fighting units and other issues of the area and issued strict directives to all concerned departments for resolving the grievances by improving the infrastructure of SITE Hyderabad.

The secretary while addressing the members of the works committee maintained that promotion of industries in the province was his first priority.

He assured the provincial government would all required facilities in industrial areas so that the industrialists could not face an inconvenience and make their due contribution in strengthening the economy of the country.

He assured that financial grant of over rupees one billion which approved by Sindh Assembly for SITE Hyderabad would be released for development of the infrastructure.

The Caretaker Sindh Cabinet had formed a finance committee and amount would be released for development of SITE Hyderabad soon on its recommendations, he assured.

He informed that fire-fighting units had been provided to Kotri and Nooriabad industrial areas and soon the same would be made available of SITE Hyderabad.

On the request of the chamber, he informed that caretaker provincial government had also formed a high powered committee to determine the actual cost of the plots of Dhabeji industrial unit.

The water supply issued in SITE Hyderabad was being discussed with WASA management and soon the issue would be resolved, he assured and added that green belts would also be established in order to ensure healthy atmosphere in the industrial areas.

He also assured that the issue of 300 plots in SITE Hyderabad would be settled within few weeks and all the owners would receive ownership of their plots soon. The records of Sindh Industrial Estate Limited are being computerized so that all complaints or registrations could be resolved online, he assured and informed that the industrialists would soon witness a progress in this regard.

Earlier, HCSTSI President Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani expressed his gratitude for forming the committees on the issues of SITE Hyderabad, Nooriabad, Kotri and said that it is the first time in the history of Sindh that action is being initiated on the grievances of the industrialists of SITE Hyderabad.

APP/jvd/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Water Hyderabad Progress Same SITE Chamber Kotri October Commerce All From Government Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Govt initiates nationwide operation to repatriate ..

Govt initiates nationwide operation to repatriate illegal foreign nationals

22 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler issues law on licensing, operation of ma ..

RAK Ruler issues law on licensing, operation of marine means of transport

1 hour ago
 Shaheen Afridi secures top slot of No.1 bowler in ..

Shaheen Afridi secures top slot of No.1 bowler in international cricket  

2 hours ago
 MoEc, ICA sign agreement to implement training pro ..

MoEc, ICA sign agreement to implement training programmes on AML/CFT mechanisms

3 hours ago
 PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Pale ..

PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Palestinians

3 hours ago
 IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

3 hours ago
NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply c ..

NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply case

4 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cu ..

Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cup 2023 matches

4 hours ago
 EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. So ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histor ..

5 hours ago
 No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at ..

No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza ..

5 hours ago
 Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business