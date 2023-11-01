HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Sindh Secretary for Industries and Commerce Abdul Rasheed Solangi here on Wednesday presided over the first meeting of industries and commerce works committee.

According to spokesman, the meeting was convened as a follow-up to the meeting held with Caretaker Sindh Minister for Finance, Industries and Commerce Yunus Dhaga on October 5.

In the said meeting, the minister responded the complaints of HCSTSI President Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani regarding deteriorating infrastructure in SITE Hyderabad which included roads, drainage, sewerage and water systems as well as encroachments from land grabbers, non-availability of fire-fighting units and other issues of the area and issued strict directives to all concerned departments for resolving the grievances by improving the infrastructure of SITE Hyderabad.

The secretary while addressing the members of the works committee maintained that promotion of industries in the province was his first priority.

He assured the provincial government would all required facilities in industrial areas so that the industrialists could not face an inconvenience and make their due contribution in strengthening the economy of the country.

He assured that financial grant of over rupees one billion which approved by Sindh Assembly for SITE Hyderabad would be released for development of the infrastructure.

The Caretaker Sindh Cabinet had formed a finance committee and amount would be released for development of SITE Hyderabad soon on its recommendations, he assured.

He informed that fire-fighting units had been provided to Kotri and Nooriabad industrial areas and soon the same would be made available of SITE Hyderabad.

On the request of the chamber, he informed that caretaker provincial government had also formed a high powered committee to determine the actual cost of the plots of Dhabeji industrial unit.

The water supply issued in SITE Hyderabad was being discussed with WASA management and soon the issue would be resolved, he assured and added that green belts would also be established in order to ensure healthy atmosphere in the industrial areas.

He also assured that the issue of 300 plots in SITE Hyderabad would be settled within few weeks and all the owners would receive ownership of their plots soon. The records of Sindh Industrial Estate Limited are being computerized so that all complaints or registrations could be resolved online, he assured and informed that the industrialists would soon witness a progress in this regard.

Earlier, HCSTSI President Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani expressed his gratitude for forming the committees on the issues of SITE Hyderabad, Nooriabad, Kotri and said that it is the first time in the history of Sindh that action is being initiated on the grievances of the industrialists of SITE Hyderabad.

