Commercial Oil Reserves In OECD Below 5-Year Average By 304Mln Barrels In March - OPEC

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The commercial oil storks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) rose by 10.1 million barrels in March month-on-month, and were below the 5-year average by 304 million barrels, according to a fresh report by OPEC published on Thursday.

"Preliminary March data showed total OECD commercial oil stocks increasing m-o-m by 10.1 mb. At 2,621 mb, inventories were 298 mb lower than the same time a year ago, 304 mb lower than the latest five-year average, and 293 mb below the 2015-2019 average," the report read.

