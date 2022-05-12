Commercial Oil Reserves in OECD Below 5-Year Average by 304Mln Barrels in March - OPEC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The commercial oil storks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) rose by 10.1 million barrels in March month-on-month, and were below the 5-year average by 304 million barrels, according to a fresh report by OPEC published on Thursday.

"Preliminary March data showed total OECD commercial oil stocks increasing m-o-m by 10.1 mb. At 2,621 mb, inventories were 298 mb lower than the same time a year ago, 304 mb lower than the latest five-year average, and 293 mb below the 2015-2019 average," the report read.