UrduPoint.com

Commercial Oil Reserves In OECD Below 5-Year Average By 279Mln Barrels In July - OPEC

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Commercial Oil Reserves in OECD Below 5-Year Average by 279Mln Barrels in July - OPEC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The commercial oil storks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) rose by 18.1 million barrels in July month-on-month, and were below the 5-year average by 279 million barrels, according to a fresh report by OPEC published on Tuesday.

"Preliminary July data sees total OECD commercial oil stocks up m-o-m by 18.1 mb. At 2,699 mb, they were 148 mb less than the same time a year ago, 279 mb lower than the latest five-year average and 271 mb below the 2015-2019 average," the report read.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same July Stocks Million

Recent Stories

Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against h ..

Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against him on social media

1 hour ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekist ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekistan to attend SCO meeting

1 hour ago
 Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst ..

Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst pathway programme participants

2 hours ago
 Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass pray ..

Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass prayers for Khalistan movement

3 hours ago
 Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social medi ..

Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social media

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.