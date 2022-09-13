Commercial Oil Reserves in OECD Below 5-Year Average by 279Mln Barrels in July - OPEC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The commercial oil storks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) rose by 18.1 million barrels in July month-on-month, and were below the 5-year average by 279 million barrels, according to a fresh report by OPEC published on Tuesday.

"Preliminary July data sees total OECD commercial oil stocks up m-o-m by 18.1 mb. At 2,699 mb, they were 148 mb less than the same time a year ago, 279 mb lower than the latest five-year average and 271 mb below the 2015-2019 average," the report read.