Commercial Stocks Of Oil In OECD Fell By 51Mln Barrels In September - IEA

Commercial stocks of oil and oil products in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) member-states in September fell by 51 million barrels compared to a month prior, falling below the five-year average by 250 million barrels, according to a November report published by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday

"OECD total industry stocks plunged by 51 mb in September, with crude oil and middle distillate holdings accounting for most of the declines. In terms of regions, Europe led the draw-down. At 2 762 mb, total OECD industry stocks stood 250 mb below the five-year average and at their lowest level since the start of 2015. Preliminary data for October point to a marginal stock build," the report said.

