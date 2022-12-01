UrduPoint.com

Commission Constituted To Streamline Tax System, Resources Mobilization

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Commission constituted to streamline tax system, resources mobilization

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) here on Thursday constituted an independent Reforms and Recourse Mobilization Commission (RRMC) for resource mobilization and give recommendations to finance minister on budget and tax-related issues and policies.

According to notification issued by the Board, the Commission would be headed by a full-time chairman, who would be directly reporting to the Finance Minister. The Commission would interact with stakeholders and form sub-groups and evaluate their proposals for the federal budget.

Ashfaq Tola has been designated as Chairman of the Commission whereas its members would include Asif Haroon, Haider Ali Pater, Abdul Qadir Memon, Dr. Veqar Ahmed, Saqib Sherazi, Ghaznafar Bilour, President FPCCI or his nominee, President Pakistan Tax Bar Association, Chairman FBR while Member Reforms and Modernization, FBR has been made Secretary to the Commission.

Nisar Muhammad from Customs, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal from Income Tax and Abdul Hameed Memon from Sales Tax would be working with the Commission as subject experts.

The RRMC would submit its first report by mid of April 2023, according to the notification.

The Commission would make recommendations to review existing revenue policies, evaluate FBR data at macro level and identify initiatives, measures or policies for resource mobilization, ease of doing business and pro-economic growth.

It would identify issues, difficulties, snags or risks of the existing tax system and recommend remedial measures. The Commission would also review the budget proposals, evaluate their consequences on business and advice finance minister on practical aspects of budget proposals.

It would also review the proposed amendments in Finance Bill and make recommendations; review complexities of legislation and recommend simplification, suggest action plan to curb the parallel economy and to make recommendations for increasing financial inclusion.

It would also review and recommended a robust IT system on modern lines and make recommendations for minimizing taxpayer/tax collector interaction and maximizing trust between FBR and taxpayer, besides making recommendation on harmonization of GST between federation and provinces.

The commission may co-opt any other person with the prior approval of the finance minister and may avail services of any expert (s) on need basis.

It will have a full-time Secretariat at FBR (HQs) and the Board would provide logistic and HR support to the Commission. It may take decision through majority vote of all members.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Vote Budget April May FBR All From

Recent Stories

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

5 minutes ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

1 hour ago
 U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Educati ..

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Education Sector

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with the Minister of F ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Suda ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's desire for peacef ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's desire for peaceful Afghanistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.