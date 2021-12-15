Commission Proposes to Ban EU From Extending Long-Term Gas Contracts After 2049

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The European Commission on Wednesday proposes the European Union abandon long-term contracts for gas imports after 2049 and evaluate the state of storage facilities.

"In order to avoid locking Europe in with fossil natural gas and to make more space for clean gases in the European gas market, the Commission proposes that long-term contracts for unabated fossil natural gas should not be extended beyond 2049," the commission said in a statement.

The commission also proposed to assess the state of gas storage facilities "integrating storage considerations into risk assessment at regional level.

"As requested by Member States, we improve the EU's gas storage coordination and create the option for voluntary joint purchase of gas reserves," the commission added.