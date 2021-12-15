UrduPoint.com

Commission Proposes To Ban EU From Extending Long-Term Gas Contracts After 2049

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

Commission Proposes to Ban EU From Extending Long-Term Gas Contracts After 2049

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The European Commission on Wednesday proposes the European Union abandon long-term contracts for gas imports after 2049 and evaluate the state of storage facilities.

"In order to avoid locking Europe in with fossil natural gas and to make more space for clean gases in the European gas market, the Commission proposes that long-term contracts for unabated fossil natural gas should not be extended beyond 2049," the commission said in a statement.

The commission also proposed to assess the state of gas storage facilities "integrating storage considerations into risk assessment at regional level.

"As requested by Member States, we improve the EU's gas storage coordination and create the option for voluntary joint purchase of gas reserves," the commission added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe European Union Gas Market

Recent Stories

Return of the Flip: TIME Names Galaxy Z Flip3 5G A ..

Return of the Flip: TIME Names Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Among 2021’s 100 Best Inventi ..

6 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler meets Estonia&#039;s Minister of Educati ..

RAK Ruler meets Estonia&#039;s Minister of Education and Research

12 minutes ago
 Samsung Renames its Mobile Business as MX, Further ..

Samsung Renames its Mobile Business as MX, Further Strengthening Commitment to I ..

21 minutes ago
 29 Fesco officers promoted

29 Fesco officers promoted

2 minutes ago
 RAKEZ, CBD sign MoU to offer products and services ..

RAKEZ, CBD sign MoU to offer products and services to RAKEZ clients

27 minutes ago
 Gang involved in supplying drugs in posh areas arr ..

Gang involved in supplying drugs in posh areas arrested

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.