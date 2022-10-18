Commission Proposes to Put in Place Mechanism to Limit EU Gas Prices Via TTF When Needed

The European Commission has proposed to put in place a mechanism to limit gas prices via the TTF exchange that can be triggered when necessary, the commission said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The European Commission has proposed to put in place a mechanism to limit gas prices via the TTF exchange that can be triggered when necessary, the commission said on Tuesday.

The commission proposed a "targeted intervention" in gas prices as the TTF "no longer accurately reflects" the price of transactions of liquefied natural gas in the union.

"The Commission is therefore developing a new complementary price benchmark with ACER to address this systemic challenge.

While this benchmark is being developed, the Commission proposes to put in place a mechanism to limit prices via the main European gas exchange, the TTF, to be triggered when needed. The price correction mechanism would establish, on a temporary basis, a dynamic price limit for transactions on the TTF," the commission said in a press release.

The commission also said that it is making effort to create a "new LNG pricing benchmark by March 2023."