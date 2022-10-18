- Home
- Business
- News
- Commission Proposes to Put in Place Mechanism to Limit EU Gas Prices Via TTF When Needed
Commission Proposes To Put In Place Mechanism To Limit EU Gas Prices Via TTF When Needed
Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 07:16 PM
The European Commission has proposed to put in place a mechanism to limit gas prices via the TTF exchange that can be triggered when necessary, the commission said on Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The European Commission has proposed to put in place a mechanism to limit gas prices via the TTF exchange that can be triggered when necessary, the commission said on Tuesday.
The commission proposed a "targeted intervention" in gas prices as the TTF "no longer accurately reflects" the price of transactions of liquefied natural gas in the union.
"The Commission is therefore developing a new complementary price benchmark with ACER to address this systemic challenge.
While this benchmark is being developed, the Commission proposes to put in place a mechanism to limit prices via the main European gas exchange, the TTF, to be triggered when needed. The price correction mechanism would establish, on a temporary basis, a dynamic price limit for transactions on the TTF," the commission said in a press release.
The commission also said that it is making effort to create a "new LNG pricing benchmark by March 2023."