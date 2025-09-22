Open Menu

Commissioner Announces Open Courts In All Tehsils To Resolve Public Issues

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 02:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar on Monday announced to organize open courts across all Tehsils of the division to address public grievances directly and ensure timely solutions by commencing this initiative from Jaranwala Tehsil on September 25,2025.

Chairing a meeting,DC said that the citizens’ problems related to revenue,education, sports,union councils and municipal corporations would be heard personally at Tehsil level.

He issued necessary directions to make the open court process more effective by developing a digital mechanism for receiving and addressing public feedback.

He highlighted the benefits of accountability and directed the Additional Commissioner Coordination to compile lists of corrupt employees posted in different Tehsils.

He said that all Assistant Commissioners must remain active in the field to resolve public complaints and ensure great transparency in service delivery.

He directed to pay special attention towards women’s inheritance rights by issuing necessary instructions to revenue officers to guarantee full implementation of property transfers to rightful heirs.

Regarding infrastructure,DC said that material used in road restoration projects would be tested in laboratories to ensure quality standards.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Amir Raza, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Asif Chauhan, Director Local Government Muhammad Sarwar Gujjar, Deputy Director Development Dr. Naveed Ahmad Aulakh, AC General Faryad Danish and AC Revenue Rana Sajid were also present in the meeting.

