Commissioner For Completing Schemes
Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed directed the district administration to complete
development schemes on a war-footing after implementing all requirements.
Presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party, she reviewed
implementation on various schemes and approved execution on model village scheme in
Chak No.44-GB Tehsil Sammundri.
She also directed to revisit the construction and rehabilitation scheme of 6.5 km road from
Chak No 106-JB to Chiniot and directed that the schemes should be completed
on an urgent basis.
She also directed to present a construction scheme of the Government Primary school for Special
Education Pir Mehal Toba Tek Singh.
Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir, Director Development Samina Saif Niazi and others
were also present.
Recent Stories
Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership
Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea
Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..
Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media
26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?
Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM
Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan hopes Pakistan to $ 3 trillion on 100 years of its independence37 seconds ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s earns $584 million from IT services' export during July-August 202421 minutes ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on ‘Performance Management'41 minutes ago
-
Seminar on promoting Pakistan's image, investment held41 minutes ago
-
SECP expands engagement with provincial governments for ‘Insured Pakistan’ initiative51 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.500 per tola2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 20246 hours ago