Commissioner For Completing Schemes

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Commissioner for completing schemes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed directed the district administration to complete

development schemes on a war-footing after implementing all requirements.

Presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party, she reviewed

implementation on various schemes and approved execution on model village scheme in

Chak No.44-GB Tehsil Sammundri.

She also directed to revisit the construction and rehabilitation scheme of 6.5 km road from

Chak No 106-JB to Chiniot and directed that the schemes should be completed

on an urgent basis.

She also directed to present a construction scheme of the Government Primary school for Special

Education Pir Mehal Toba Tek Singh.

Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir, Director Development Samina Saif Niazi and others

were also present.

