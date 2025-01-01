Commissioner For Completion Of PC-1 For New WASA Schemes
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete PC-1 of its new development schemes under Annual Development Program (ADP) and submit the same at the earliest for further execution.
Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, she announced the formation of a committee to review the PC-1s and said that the committee would comprise of representatives of WASA and JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency).
She stressed the need for detailed updates on mega projects and their designated areas in the next session scheduled for Saturday.
She also called for a comprehensive report on the specifics of road cuts required for the sewerage system upgrades.
She highlighted the importance of minimizing disruptions in development schemes and directed that infrastructure and utility services should remain unaffected during the development process.
She said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz had approved significant funds of Rs.11 billion for these projects. Hence, every WASA scheme should be examined thoroughly, she said, adding that NESPAK consultants would also be invited to future meetings to assist with project execution.
She highlighted the critical nature of effective planning and said that it was imperative to address sewerage-related issues being faced by the citizens on top priority basis.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir, Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz, Deputy Managing Director Saqib Raza, and others were also present in the meeting.
