Open Menu

Commissioner For Completion Of PC-1 For New WASA Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 08:21 PM

Commissioner for completion of PC-1 for new WASA schemes

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete PC-1 of its new development schemes under Annual Development Program (ADP) and submit the same at the earliest for further execution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete PC-1 of its new development schemes under Annual Development Program (ADP) and submit the same at the earliest for further execution.

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, she announced the formation of a committee to review the PC-1s and said that the committee would comprise of representatives of WASA and JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency).

She stressed the need for detailed updates on mega projects and their designated areas in the next session scheduled for Saturday.

She also called for a comprehensive report on the specifics of road cuts required for the sewerage system upgrades.

She highlighted the importance of minimizing disruptions in development schemes and directed that infrastructure and utility services should remain unaffected during the development process.

She said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz had approved significant funds of Rs.11 billion for these projects. Hence, every WASA scheme should be examined thoroughly, she said, adding that NESPAK consultants would also be invited to future meetings to assist with project execution.

She highlighted the critical nature of effective planning and said that it was imperative to address sewerage-related issues being faced by the citizens on top priority basis.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir, Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz, Deputy Managing Director Saqib Raza, and others were also present in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Water Road Nasir Same Japan Top Billion

Recent Stories

10th Begum Saifullah Khan Tennis Championship unde ..

10th Begum Saifullah Khan Tennis Championship underway in Islamabad

9 seconds ago
 PFA discarded 27,000 liters adulterated milk durin ..

PFA discarded 27,000 liters adulterated milk during 2024

11 seconds ago
 Lanjar warns of action against protesters blocking ..

Lanjar warns of action against protesters blocking roads, urges peaceful demonst ..

12 seconds ago
 Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area

Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high o ..

Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high of AED7.9 billion

10 minutes ago
 WASA to provide lids to open manholes on urgent ba ..

WASA to provide lids to open manholes on urgent basis

4 minutes ago
ADC Hub inaugurates 7th Agriculture census on visi ..

ADC Hub inaugurates 7th Agriculture census on vision of PM

4 minutes ago
 PES rescued 219,6679 emergency victims in 2024

PES rescued 219,6679 emergency victims in 2024

4 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Fa ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Fazal Shakoor Khan inspects Soci ..

4 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq seeks more vibrant role ..

7 minutes ago
 First case of new year registered against bootlegg ..

First case of new year registered against bootlegger

4 minutes ago
 DIG Raza vows zero tolerance for corruption, resol ..

DIG Raza vows zero tolerance for corruption, resolving public issues on priority

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business