Commissioner For Comprehensive Strategy To Control Prices
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 07:02 PM
Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed on Tuesday directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all four districts of the division to evolve a comprehensive strategy for controlling prices of daily use commodities in their respective jurisdiction
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed on Tuesday directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all four districts of the division to evolve a comprehensive strategy for controlling prices of daily use commodities in their respective jurisdiction.
Chairing a meeting here, she said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz issued strict direction for controlling prices of daily use commodities at all costs. In this connection, all deputy commissioners were bound to take appropriate steps to weed out mal-trend of profiteering in addition to taking strict action against the illegal hoarding and black marketing.
She said that price control magistrates should be activated in the field to take action against profiteers for ensuring strict implementation on price control mechanism.
She said that deputy commissioners should positively monitor the price control activities in their respective districts and review performance of price control magistrate on regular basis because no lethargy, negligence or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.
DC Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh was present in the meeting while deputy commissioners of Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh joined it through video link.
