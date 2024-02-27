Open Menu

Commissioner For Comprehensive Strategy To Control Prices

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 07:02 PM

Commissioner for comprehensive strategy to control prices

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed on Tuesday directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all four districts of the division to evolve a comprehensive strategy for controlling prices of daily use commodities in their respective jurisdiction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed on Tuesday directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all four districts of the division to evolve a comprehensive strategy for controlling prices of daily use commodities in their respective jurisdiction.

Chairing a meeting here, she said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz issued strict direction for controlling prices of daily use commodities at all costs. In this connection, all deputy commissioners were bound to take appropriate steps to weed out mal-trend of profiteering in addition to taking strict action against the illegal hoarding and black marketing.

She said that price control magistrates should be activated in the field to take action against profiteers for ensuring strict implementation on price control mechanism.

She said that deputy commissioners should positively monitor the price control activities in their respective districts and review performance of price control magistrate on regular basis because no lethargy, negligence or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

DC Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh was present in the meeting while deputy commissioners of Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh joined it through video link.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Chiniot Jhang Price Toba Tek Singh All

Recent Stories

Two more matches decided in cricket tourney

Two more matches decided in cricket tourney

40 seconds ago
 DWFB releases Rs.20.303m funds for 500 applicants

DWFB releases Rs.20.303m funds for 500 applicants

42 seconds ago
 VC Women University inspects ongoing exams

VC Women University inspects ongoing exams

44 seconds ago
 Jordan keens to expand trade relations with Pakist ..

Jordan keens to expand trade relations with Pakistan: Envoy

12 minutes ago
 Awareness session on “Benefits of Edible Oil For ..

Awareness session on “Benefits of Edible Oil Fortification” held

12 minutes ago
 2nd SMIU Global Research Congress Starts from Feb ..

2nd SMIU Global Research Congress Starts from Feb 28

15 minutes ago
Masood hopeful of giving best performance in PSL a ..

Masood hopeful of giving best performance in PSL at home ground

15 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2024 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 hour ago
 Japan inflation falls to 2% in January

Japan inflation falls to 2% in January

12 minutes ago
 BZU declares MA results of five subjects

BZU declares MA results of five subjects

1 hour ago
 Fertilizer mafia busted in Mirpurkhas

Fertilizer mafia busted in Mirpurkhas

1 hour ago
 Commissioner directs formulation of plan to contro ..

Commissioner directs formulation of plan to control price hike in Ramzan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business