Commissioner for ensuring uninterrupted supply of sugar, flour in markets

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmed has ordered to hold an uninterrupted supply of sugar and flour on control rates in local markets.

Addressing a meeting arranged here Wednesday, he directed DCs of all four districts to ensure availability of sugar as per quota, with getting flour's stalls operational in their respective jurisdiction.

He asked DCs of Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal, and Vehari to maintain strict surveillance on markets of their concerned territories.

Checking of sugar and flour would be done through the special branch. He asked the district officers to supervise the auction process of edibles themselves.

Irshad Ahmed said the Punjab government was putting a special focus on controlling inflation.

DCs must ensure displaying commodities rates in proper visible places.

In markets, standard and control rates to be ensured on farmers' platforms, he said.

DC Amir Kareem Khan giving a briefing on the occasion said DC counters were made operational at shopping centers of the district.

He said they were keeping eye on demand and supply continued as smoothly in bazaars.

He said those who were involved in artificial inflation or holding shortage were being nabbed.

The DC said they would not let increase poultry and vegetables' rates at any place in the district.