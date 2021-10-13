UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Ensuring Uninterrupted Supply Of Sugar, Flour In Markets

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 01:07 PM

Commissioner for ensuring uninterrupted supply of sugar, flour in markets

Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmed has ordered to hold an uninterrupted supply of sugar and flour on control rates in local markets

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmed has ordered to hold an uninterrupted supply of sugar and flour on control rates in local markets.

Addressing a meeting arranged here Wednesday, he directed DCs of all four districts to ensure availability of sugar as per quota, with getting flour's stalls operational in their respective jurisdiction.

He asked DCs of Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal, and Vehari to maintain strict surveillance on markets of their concerned territories.

Checking of sugar and flour would be done through the special branch. He asked the district officers to supervise the auction process of edibles themselves.

Dr.

Irshad Ahmed said the Punjab government was putting a special focus on controlling inflation.

DCs must ensure displaying commodities rates in proper visible places.

In markets, standard and control rates to be ensured on farmers' platforms, he said.

DC Amir Kareem Khan giving a briefing on the occasion said DC counters were made operational at shopping centers of the district.

He said they were keeping eye on demand and supply continued as smoothly in bazaars.

He said those who were involved in artificial inflation or holding shortage were being nabbed.

The DC said they would not let increase poultry and vegetables' rates at any place in the district.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Multan Shortage Government Of Punjab Khanewal Lodhran Vehari Market All Flour

Recent Stories

European equities drop at open 13th Oct, 2021

European equities drop at open 13th Oct, 2021

15 seconds ago
 UN rights report warns of N. Korea 'starvation ris ..

UN rights report warns of N. Korea 'starvation risk'

17 seconds ago
 Shahenshah-e-Qawwali 'Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan' ..

Shahenshah-e-Qawwali 'Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan' remembered

18 seconds ago
 Over 2.224 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.224 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

22 seconds ago
 Belarus Plans to Start Full-Cycle Production of Sp ..

Belarus Plans to Start Full-Cycle Production of Sputnik V Vaccine by Year End - ..

24 minutes ago
 EU Ambassador Says Carbon Regulation Will Not Disc ..

EU Ambassador Says Carbon Regulation Will Not Discriminate Against Russia

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.