Commissioner for intensifying crackdown against encroachments

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed the administration of four districts to accelerate anti-encroachment operation across the division and deploy traffic police and municipal staff permanently in marketplaces to address this issue effectively.

Presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday, she said that visible improvements in the governance must be evident. She said that zero-tolerance policy would be adopted against corruption and in this regard strict action would be taken against the government employees without any discrimination if they were found involved in any kind of mal-practices, abuse of powers or corruption.

She also stressed the need for eliminating corruption from public institutions and said that this step would provide significant relief to the common man.

She highlighted the responsibilities of deputy commissioners and said that availability of daily use commodities at government-fixed prices was their prime responsibility.

She directed for strict enforcement of price mechanism and directed that effective measures should be taken to keep chicken prices under control.

She also called for urgent steps to address the shortage of machinery needed to ensure the success of “Clean Punjab Program” and said that targets of Suthra Punjab program would be achieved at all costs.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir, CEO Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Rauf Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner General Dr Abid Mumtaz and others joined the meeting through video link.