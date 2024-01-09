Open Menu

Commissioner Gives Go-ahead To Canals Cleaning

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Commissioner gives go-ahead to canals cleaning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The commissioner ordered to start of silt cleaning (Bhal Safai) from Jan 11 to 15 after closing all drains here.

Addressing the meeting, Aamir Khattak directed to ensure access to irrigation water along with fertilizers to farmers of the tail-end section of canals to get them to irrigate their crops timely and smoothly.

He asked to the subordinate authority concerned to take to task kiln units preparing bricks still on conventional modus operandi.

Action against violators of one-dish serving in marriage ceremonies should be kept up unabated, he maintained.

Chief Engineer of Canal department giving a briefing to the chair, informed that canal cleaning of as many as 150 canals spanning around 1250 miles in the Multan zone was set to be carried out with complete preparation.

Mohammed Ashraf Bhatti said further that all-out arrangements were made to succeed Bhal Safai's drive in the aforementioned period.

Meanwhile, the Director of Health Services said there was not a single case of dengue surfaced in any part of the division.

Doctor Waseem Rimzi added further that polio teams were minutely observed on the second day of the drive kicked off across the region.

He said that as many as 92 marriage halls were inspected here in a single day of yesterday.

Some 136 price control magistrates inspected 8764 edible spots with two of them booked among 188 violations traced out during inspection.

As many as 32 profiters were arrested with Rs. 497,500 fine was imposed collectively on hoarders and profiteers operating across the territory, concluded the briefing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Multan Dengue Polio Water Fine Marriage Price All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summ ..

Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summit commencing in Islamabad tom ..

48 minutes ago
 Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

14 hours ago
 Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital r ..

Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital riots

14 hours ago
Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris ..

Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris to collective punishment like ..

14 hours ago
 Jan welcomes SC decision

Jan welcomes SC decision

14 hours ago
 Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond politic ..

Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond political gains

14 hours ago
 Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong dis ..

Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong disqualification

14 hours ago
 Woman attempts suicide

Woman attempts suicide

14 hours ago
 11 killed, 1012 injured in 958 RTCs in Punjab

11 killed, 1012 injured in 958 RTCs in Punjab

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business