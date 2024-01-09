Commissioner gives go-ahead to canals cleaning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The commissioner ordered to start of silt cleaning (Bhal Safai) from Jan 11 to 15 after closing all drains here.

Addressing the meeting, Aamir Khattak directed to ensure access to irrigation water along with fertilizers to farmers of the tail-end section of canals to get them to irrigate their crops timely and smoothly.

He asked to the subordinate authority concerned to take to task kiln units preparing bricks still on conventional modus operandi.

Action against violators of one-dish serving in marriage ceremonies should be kept up unabated, he maintained.

Chief Engineer of Canal department giving a briefing to the chair, informed that canal cleaning of as many as 150 canals spanning around 1250 miles in the Multan zone was set to be carried out with complete preparation.

Mohammed Ashraf Bhatti said further that all-out arrangements were made to succeed Bhal Safai's drive in the aforementioned period.

Meanwhile, the Director of Health Services said there was not a single case of dengue surfaced in any part of the division.

Doctor Waseem Rimzi added further that polio teams were minutely observed on the second day of the drive kicked off across the region.

He said that as many as 92 marriage halls were inspected here in a single day of yesterday.

Some 136 price control magistrates inspected 8764 edible spots with two of them booked among 188 violations traced out during inspection.

As many as 32 profiters were arrested with Rs. 497,500 fine was imposed collectively on hoarders and profiteers operating across the territory, concluded the briefing.