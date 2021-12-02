Commissioner Income tax Asif Haider Orakzai grieved

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The mother of Commissioner Income Tax, Asif Haider Orakzai and Director Customs Intelligence, Peshawar), Yousaf Haider Orakzai has passed away, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Her funeral prayers were offered at Hayatabad, a large number of people attended.

She was mother-in-law of Dr Sajjad Orakzai, Dr Mohammad Zaheen and Major Shahid Afridi.

Her Qul will be held today (Thursday) at 12:30 A.M in House No.242, Sector D1, Phase 1, Hayatabad.