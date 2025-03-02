Commissioner inspects Ramazan bazaar

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Commissioner Ms. Musarrat Jabeen inspected the Ramazan model bazaar on Sunday.

She inspected stalls in the Ramazan bazaar established under the supervision of the Punjab government and the district management. She expressed her satisfaction that groceries, vegetables, fruits and other food items were selling at affordable and subsidized rates.

She also inspected the sugar sale point where the commodity is being sold at Rs 130 per kilogram. She vowed that the faithful would be provided with groceries and other food items at subsidized and affordable prices at Ramazan bazaars. She directed officials concerned to ensure the sale of all items at markets at rates fixed by the government.

Later, she visited the bus terminal where she inspected cleanliness and facilities being provided to passengers. She emphasized the need to promote tree plantation to make the environment better.