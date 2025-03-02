Commissioner Inspects Ramazan Bazaar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Commissioner Ms. Musarrat Jabeen inspected the Ramazan model bazaar on Sunday.
She inspected stalls in the Ramazan bazaar established under the supervision of the Punjab government and the district management. She expressed her satisfaction that groceries, vegetables, fruits and other food items were selling at affordable and subsidized rates.
She also inspected the sugar sale point where the commodity is being sold at Rs 130 per kilogram. She vowed that the faithful would be provided with groceries and other food items at subsidized and affordable prices at Ramazan bazaars. She directed officials concerned to ensure the sale of all items at markets at rates fixed by the government.
Later, she visited the bus terminal where she inspected cleanliness and facilities being provided to passengers. She emphasized the need to promote tree plantation to make the environment better.
Recent Stories
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam
Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million: GCC-Stat
Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on building permits
Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign
'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic
Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS
Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025
Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..
More Stories From Business
-
Commissioner inspects Ramazan bazaar4 minutes ago
-
Pak- Uzbekistan agrees for achieving target of $1 billion bilateral trade: Ambassador Tukhtaev1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 20257 hours ago
-
NCA students visit CTI for handmade carpet insights17 hours ago
-
CTO outlines 20-point agenda to restore Lahore's beauty, address traffic challenges20 hours ago
-
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition22 hours ago
-
Malaysia envoy visits Mirpur –CCI for negotiating economic, investment opportunities22 hours ago
-
CCP conducts enter, search operation at transporters’ association over alleged price fixing23 hours ago
-
Uzbek Envoy sees PM Shehbaz's visit as strengthening bilateral ties23 hours ago
-
SECP Policy Board approved amendments to the Modaraba Ordinance 198024 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.500 per tola1 day ago