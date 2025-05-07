Commissioner IR emphasizes relentless work to enhance collection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Commissioner Inland Revenue, Peshawar Zone, Dr. Syed Farooq Jameel has emphasized that a comprehensive strategy and relentless work ae essential for enhancing revenue collection.

Addressing a special meeting with Additional Commissioners and Unit Officers at his office, the other day, he said that integrity, transparency and teamwork must be the guiding principles in the discharge of duties.

He remarked that more revenue we collect, the stronger the country economy will become, providing ample funds for development projects. He stressed the need to rise above personal interests and think in terms of national progress. To tackle economic challenges effectively, he said, we must demonstrate focus and expertise.

Dr.

Jameel noted that tax officers can play a crucial role in creating a conducive environment for promoting a tax culture. He assured that officers who demonstrate better performance will certainly be encouraged and appreciated. However, he also issued a stern warning that any complaint regarding negligence, sluggishness, or corruption will be dealt with promptly and strictly.

He further stated that in line with the Federal government policy and the directives of the Chief Commissioner Yasir Ali, an effective and long-term monitoring system has been established at the zonal level to assess the performance and integrity of tax officers.

He instructed the Additional Commissioners to submit weekly performance reports of the Unit Officers for his review.

APP/aqk