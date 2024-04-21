Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Beefing Up Security For Chinese Nationals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Commissioner orders beefing up security for Chinese nationals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the police to beef up security for Chinese engineers, working on various development projects in Faisalabad division.

The commissioner paid a visit to Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) here on Sunday and presided over a meeting there. She took briefing about the security of Chinese engineers in FIEDMC and Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate and said that the police heads were bound to provide foolproof security to the Chinese and other foreigners.

She directed the Regional Police Officer (RPO), City Police Officer (CPO) and other police officers to ensure tight security in addition to keeping vigil eye on the suspects in and around the project sites where the Chinese were working.

She also directed to provide foolproof security during movement of the Chinese engineers.

She said that she would hold next meeting after fortnight to review security arrangements for Chinese in the division.

She said that Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Minister Punjab were positively taking interest in the security of Chinese. Hence no negligence or lethargy would be tolerated in this regard.

She also stressed the need to provide training to the private security guards on modern lines in addition to making CCTV cameras and Control Room functional for monitoring security arrangements and ensure strict implementation on security plan.

He also directed to complete boundary wall of the FIEDMC project sites and said that all departments should make close liaison with each other in this regard.

RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan briefed the commissioner about security arrangements for Chinese while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, CPO Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia and others were also present in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Prime Minister Police Chief Minister Punjab China Company Visit Muhammad Ali Sunday All

Recent Stories

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

37 minutes ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

2 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

2 hours ago
 itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

12 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

21 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

21 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

21 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

21 hours ago
 ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

21 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

21 hours ago

More Stories From Business