Commissioner orders for overhaul of municipal services to improve urban facilities, revenue and accountability

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar has issued strict directives to deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners across the division to implement immediate improvements in the municipal services system to reform urban management and public service delivery.

Chairing a meeting, he ordered to enhance citizen facilities, boost municipal revenues and ensure operational efficiency of district councils and 17 tehsil-level municipal committees.

He instructed for the organization of online workshops for municipal administrators and assistant commissioners and said that these sessions would focus on raising awareness, improving administrative coordination and training officials on best practices in municipal management.

He directed the local administrations to introduce an online system for the payment of municipal taxes and fees besides ensuring transparency and ease of access for the public.

He also ordered to explore new revenue streams besides ensuring strict recovery of rents from municipal properties particularly targeting the defaulters with legal action where necessary.

He stressed the need for efficient service delivery and directed for installation of smart meters, implementation of energy audits and monitoring of unauthorized electricity and water connections. These steps are expected to reduce losses and ensure fair utility distribution, he added.

The divisional commissioner said that urban amenities should be brought into sharp focus. In this connection, repair and installation of streetlights with LED bulbs should be introduced along with a remote monitoring system.

Similarly, the public parks should undergo major upgrades in maintenance, lighting and security besides engaging the citizens in decision-making processes through newly formulated community participation frameworks for promoting a sense of ownership and accountability, he added.

He said that water supply systems should undergo regular inspections for monitoring quality and ensuring equitable distribution.

He stressed the need for infrastructure repairs, periodic testing and robust water management. He announced a city-wide sanitation campaign including the launch of awareness programs to promote public hygiene and cleanliness.

He directed to pay specific attention to the condition of slaughterhouses where hygiene, waste disposal and basic facilities must meet required standards.

He directed the deputy commissioners to initiate immediate patchwork repairs of roads and streets besides preparing cost estimates for the upgrade of all municipal services.

He ordered to introduce a Key Performance Indicator (KPI)-based performance review system to institutionalize accountability in addition to citizen satisfaction surveys to measure impact and service quality.

He said that performance of district council and municipal administrators would be evaluated every three months. Those securing the top three positions would be awarded to reinforce a culture of merit and performance-based recognition, he added.