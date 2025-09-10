Commissioner Orders For Speedy And High-quality Road Development
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 06:05 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar has directed all departments concerned to accelerate ongoing road construction and development projects across the city by ensuring quality and transparency at every stage.
During an inspection tour of various areas, he said that timely completion of these projects would not only improve traffic flow but also provide better travel facilities and enhance beauty of Faisalabad.
Divisional Commissioner visited Goraya Road and reviewed development works near the main graveyard in Ghulam Muhammad Abad. He also inspected ongoing projects at Nabha Road and Pannu Chowk.
He took a detailed briefing on the progress of road carpeting and construction. He instructed the concerned departments to immediately start pending work and complete all projects within stipulated time frame.
He said that strict adherence to standards and transparency in execution is mandatory and no compromise would be tolerated in this regard.
Divisional Commissioner said that proper sewerage arrangements and drainage systems must be incorporated into the road development projects to avoid water-logging during rainy season.
He directed the engineers and planners to design the roads in a way that ensures smooth disposal of rainwater in addition to minimize inconvenience for the citizens.
He said that road and infrastructure improvements are being prioritized on an emergency basis to provide relief to the public. Better infrastructure would not only reduce hardships of the commuters but also contribute to overall beautification of Faisalabad, he added.
Divisional Commissioner also assured that all development projects would be completed within the scheduled time to deliver maximum relief to the citizens as public welfare is top priority of the administration.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir, contractors, municipal corporation officials and representatives of other departments were also present on the spot.
Recent Stories
FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant
UAE Media Council highlights regional importance of International Government Com ..
Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Friday
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto washed away, Thado Dam overflow ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis
EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis
More Stories From Business
-
13 development cases approved in Faisalabad, one deferred5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders for speedy and high-quality road development5 minutes ago
-
Over 19,994 metric tons of tea imported in first month of FY 2025-2620 minutes ago
-
ICCI determined to support businesses in adopting international standards30 minutes ago
-
Chinese delegation visits FIEDMC, shows keen interest in investment opportunities1 hour ago
-
CDNS accomplishes Rs 250 billion savings inflows by August 31, FY 25-261 hour ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to SME development at D-8 meeting2 hours ago
-
Gold price remains unchanged at Rs.388,100 per tola2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Japan renew resolve to enhance bilateral cooperation3 hours ago
-
Finance Minister reaffirms government’s support for business, investment growth3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago