Commissioner orders for speedy and high-quality road development

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar has directed all departments concerned to accelerate ongoing road construction and development projects across the city by ensuring quality and transparency at every stage.

During an inspection tour of various areas, he said that timely completion of these projects would not only improve traffic flow but also provide better travel facilities and enhance beauty of Faisalabad.

Divisional Commissioner visited Goraya Road and reviewed development works near the main graveyard in Ghulam Muhammad Abad. He also inspected ongoing projects at Nabha Road and Pannu Chowk.

He took a detailed briefing on the progress of road carpeting and construction. He instructed the concerned departments to immediately start pending work and complete all projects within stipulated time frame.

He said that strict adherence to standards and transparency in execution is mandatory and no compromise would be tolerated in this regard.

Divisional Commissioner said that proper sewerage arrangements and drainage systems must be incorporated into the road development projects to avoid water-logging during rainy season.

He directed the engineers and planners to design the roads in a way that ensures smooth disposal of rainwater in addition to minimize inconvenience for the citizens.

He said that road and infrastructure improvements are being prioritized on an emergency basis to provide relief to the public. Better infrastructure would not only reduce hardships of the commuters but also contribute to overall beautification of Faisalabad, he added.

Divisional Commissioner also assured that all development projects would be completed within the scheduled time to deliver maximum relief to the citizens as public welfare is top priority of the administration.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir, contractors, municipal corporation officials and representatives of other departments were also present on the spot.