Commissioner Orders Implementation Price Control Mechanism In Toto
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2024 | 09:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the deputy commissioners of four districts to ensure implementation of price control mechanism in letter and spirit.
Presiding over a meeting here on Saturday, she said that the government was sincere to provide maximum relief to the masses and in this connection, price control magistrates should remain active in the field to take action against the profiteering and hoarding.
She directed the deputy commissioners of Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to monitor performance of price control magistrates and take strict action against those who show poor performance or negligence in this regard.
She said that deputy commissioners positively monitor demand and supply of daily use items and ensure ample supply of commodities in the market on fixed prices.
He said that profiteers and hoarders are creating hurdles in people-friendly steps of the government. Therefore, stern action should be taken against them without any discrimination.
She also directed the price control magistrates to perform their duties dedicated and wholeheartedly so that people could enjoy maximum relief and benefits of government steps.
She said that the government had fixed prices of the Naan and Roti and now all price control magistrates are duty bound to ensure availability of these commodities in the markets along with its fixed price and full weight.
