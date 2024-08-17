Commissioner orders recruitment of daily-wagers for cleanliness at UC level

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed the divisional and district administrations to take viable steps for implementation of 'Suthra Punjab' [Clean Punjab] programme and in this connection daily wagers should also be recruited for cleanliness at union council (UC) level.

Chairman a meeting here on Saturday, she said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz was positively monitoring the implementation of Suthra Punjab programme and in this connection, she also assigned task to the divisional and district administration to ensure cleanliness at road, street and Mohallah level. In this connection, no excuse would be tolerated at all, she added.

She also took briefing on price control mechanism and directed the deputy commissioners of all four districts of the division to activate price control magistrates for relief of the masses.

She said that performance of price control magistrates would also be checked on daily basis and strict action would be taken against those who would show poor performance.

She also directed to accelerate anti encroachment drive across the division besides completing repair, maintenance and patch work of all roads and provision of lids on open manholes.

She said that documentaries relating to anti encroachment steps, rehabilitation of roads, service-delivery of business facilitation center, price control measures and Suthra Punjab program should also be prepared so that performance could be evaluated.