Commissioner orders speedy action against profiteers, hoarders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed price control magistrates to accelerate action against profiteers and hoarders to facilitate people during Ramazan.

Chairing a meeting on Sunday, she said that the government was committed to providing maximum facilities to the masses and in this connection, price control magistrates should conduct inspections of bazaars and markets on a regular basis to ensure ample supply of daily-use commodities at fixed rates.

Performance of price control magistrates would also be monitored and strict action would be taken against those who fail to get price control mechanism implemented in true spirit in their respective jurisdiction, she added.

She also directed the commissioners of all four districts including Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh to visit vegetable markets early in the morning and review the auction of vegetables and fruits in addition to discouraging the role of middle men and artificial price hikes.