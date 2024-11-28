- Home
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Chairs Meeting Regarding Revenue
Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 09:21 PM
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider chaired a meeting regarding revenue in the committee room of the Commissioner Office
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider chaired a meeting regarding revenue in the committee room of the Commissioner Office.
Additional Commissioner ll Syed Ammar Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja, Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroz Arsalan Saleem and other concerned officers attended the meeting.
Addressing the meeting Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider said that all Deputy Commissioners should ensure implementation of the decisions taken regarding revenue in the meeting organized by Senior Member board of Revenue Hyderabad Baqaullah Unar.
He instructed the Deputy Commissioners of the three districts to resolve the complaints sent by NAB and Anti-Corruption regarding revenue in the three districts and submit a report within a week. He said that according to the instructions of the Board of Revenue, the target for verification and submission be finalized by the set date.
He said that job should be completed and the report be submitted to the Commissioner's Office immediately. He said that special attention shall also be paid to the work of recovery of agricultural income tax.
He instructed All assistant commissioners to expedite the work of recovery of agricultural income tax and submission of agricultural income tax return files from account holders.Commissioner, while giving instructions to all deputy commissioners, said that the replies to the court cases related to revenue should be submitted to the court immediately through lawyers and the focal person should be made bound to ensure the followup of the cases.
Commissioner further said that the pending cases related to land acquisition should be reviewed and these cases should be resolved, In the meeting, while the deputy commissioners of the three districts shall be informed about court cases regarding NAB, agricultural income tax, collection and other works.
