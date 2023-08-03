Commissioner vows to achieve cotton production target

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Cotton Commissioner, ministry of national food security and research, Dr. Zahid Mahmood said on Thursday that Pakistan is expected to meet national cotton production target of 12.65 million bales in 2023-24 pleading that weather conditions were favourable for cotton crop compared to last year.

During a telephonic conversation with Sajid Mahmood, the head of technology transfer wing of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan, Dr. Zahid said that the cotton arrivals report released by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Assiociation (PCGA), putting the arrivals figure at more than 1.4 million bales, was encouraging, according to a release issued by CCRI Multan spokesman. He further stated that total 368 cotton ginning factories were operational in Pakistan, 70 more than the previous fortnight, meaning thereby there was steady arrival of seed cotton (Phutti) necessitating operations of increased number of factories.

This, he added, brought a ray of hope for farmers, ginners and textile sector, who were trying to recover from last year's dismal production figures of a paltry 4.9 million bales.

Cotton commissioner said that overall cotton situation in the country was satisfactory as there was no pest attack that can be dubbed as reaching serious proportions. However, he added that attack of Thrips, white fly, Aphid, and Pink Bollworm has been reported from certain areas but it was manageable.

Only 0.1 per cent cotton area was reported damaged by rains and floods to date, far below the devastation country had witnessed last year when furious floods triggered by torrential rains had swept away vast crop area including cotton, Dr. Zahid said.