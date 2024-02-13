- Home
Commitment, Time Management Must Be Inculcated In Youth For Bright Future: Dr Kanwal
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 08:33 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The commitment, will and time management pave way to success in the life and these characteristics must be inculcated in the youth for a bright future.
This was stated by Dr Kanwal Ameen, the renowned educationist and former Vice Chancellor Home Economics University while addressing a seminar arranged by Rotaract Club, Senior Tutor Office and Institute of Home Economics, University of Agriculture Faisalabad at New Senate Hall UAF.
UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan presided over the seminar titled "Holistic Personal Grooming: A road to success".
Dr Kanwal Ameen said that the will is superior to the skills. If a person is committed to achieve something, he/she sets a strategy and works on it with dedication that will definitely lead towards success.
She said, "We spoil hours in a day on social media. The trend must be curtailed to spare time for personal grooming activities.
If the social media is used for a limited time for entertainment coupled with learning, it would bring a positive change."
She said that the era is flooded with information. The information and knowledge must be aligned for wisdom.
UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that nations, which harmonize their energies with hard work and acquiring knowledge, enrich the society with progress.
He called for utilizing time that will address the different challenges in life. He urged the students to devote all their capabilities in acquiring knowledge and progressing.
He said that all possible steps are being taken for character building of the students in UAF so that they can achieve development and success by becoming active citizens of the society.
Senior Tutor Dr. Shaukat Ali, Director Dr Beenish Israr and Dr. Fahad Rasool also spoke on this occasion.
