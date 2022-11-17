Committed to increase exports in new diverse markets: Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Finance Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha on Wednesday said that the government was committed to increasing exports in new diverse markets.

She said this while addressing as a key note speaker to a seminar titled "Economic decisions in the time of Global Crisis" arranged by Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI).

Dr. Aisha said to increase exports was the government's priority as it would increase the national wealth.

"I am a very big advocate of increasing exports not only in traditional sector but also in the sector textile," she added.

The state minister said the reconstruction of infrastructure after the floods needed to be climate sensitive for a sustainable future.

She alerted about the global economic challenges in the wake of Russian-Ukraine war conflict. She said that everyone was aware that this war (Russia-Ukraine Stand off) had repercussions for global markets affecting Pakistan as well (rise in energy prices and inflation).

She further agreed that the global economy was in a phase of recession posing a concern for Pakistan's exports.

Dr. Aisha said that Pakistan was focused on its long-term structural adjustment reforms and Pakistan had to remain committed to its IMF structural program.