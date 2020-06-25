Committee constituted for monitoring wheat import

In pursuance of decision of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC),Ministry of National Food Security and Research(NFS&R) has constituted a monitoring committee to look after issues pertaining to the import of wheat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :In pursuance of decision of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC),Ministry of National food Security and Research(NFS&R) has constituted a monitoring committee to look after issues pertaining to the import of wheat.

The committee is headed by Additional Secretary,NFS&R as chairman and 5 members including Senior Joint Secretary,Food Security Commissioner I and II,DG Department of Plant Protection and representative of Wheat Importers Association, said a press release.

The purpose of committee was to evaluate the process of Import Permit Issuance.

It would monitor the quantity of wheat to be imported in the country besides, it would daily submit import progress from DPP.

It would also monitor import progress of DPP over the port and streamline the task of import of wheat and would coordinate among stakeholders like Ministry of Commerce,FBR and SBP.