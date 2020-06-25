UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Committee Constituted For Monitoring Wheat Import

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:27 PM

Committee constituted for monitoring wheat import

In pursuance of decision of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC),Ministry of National Food Security and Research(NFS&R) has constituted a monitoring committee to look after issues pertaining to the import of wheat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :In pursuance of decision of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC),Ministry of National food Security and Research(NFS&R) has constituted a monitoring committee to look after issues pertaining to the import of wheat.

The committee is headed by Additional Secretary,NFS&R as chairman and 5 members including Senior Joint Secretary,Food Security Commissioner I and II,DG Department of Plant Protection and representative of Wheat Importers Association, said a press release.

The purpose of committee was to evaluate the process of Import Permit Issuance.

It would monitor the quantity of wheat to be imported in the country besides, it would daily submit import progress from DPP.

It would also monitor import progress of DPP over the port and streamline the task of import of wheat and would coordinate among stakeholders like Ministry of Commerce,FBR and SBP.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Progress FBR Commerce From Wheat

Recent Stories

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi cultural sites welcome visitors back

46 minutes ago

SEC extends suspension of social activities until ..

1 hour ago

DFSA publishes Cyber Thematic Review Report

1 hour ago

Khalifa University ranks 15th worldwide and tops i ..

1 hour ago

DJI conducts remote training programme on Civil Pr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.