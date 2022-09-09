UrduPoint.com

Committee Constituted To Address Chinese IPPs' Concerns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Committee constituted to address Chinese IPPs' concerns

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail here on Friday formed a committee to hold meetings with Chinese Independent Power Producers (IPPS) on regular basis to address and resolve their concerns.       The committee would comprise representatives from Finance, Power divisions and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

Presiding over a meeting on the issue of payments to Chinese IPPs, Miftah Ismail assured the Chinese IPPs authorities of addressing and resolving their concerns immediately.

He shared that CPEC was a flagship project of friendship between Pakistan and China and expressed resolve of the government to provide all kinds of facilities to Chinese investors.

According to the statement, the meeting discussed the issue of outstanding payments to Chinese IPPs in Pakistan and other hurdles faced by them. The CEOs of Chinese IPPs expressed satisfaction over addressing and resolving their issues.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Special Assistants to Prime Minister Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Tariq Fatmi SAPM, Zafaruddin Mehmood, Secretary Power, CEOs of Chinese Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and senior officer from Finance and Power Divisions, the statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister China CPEC Khurram Dastgir Khan All From Government

Recent Stories

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devast ..

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devastating floods: UN Chief

18 minutes ago
 Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

3 hours ago
 US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakist ..

US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakistani rupee

3 hours ago
 Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 Worl ..

Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 World Cup

3 hours ago
 FM urges intâ€™l community to address state-sponso ..

FM urges intâ€™l community to address state-sponsored terrorism

3 hours ago
 UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood ..

UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood victims

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.