Committee constituted to address Chinese IPPs' concerns

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail here on Friday formed a committee to hold meetings with Chinese Independent Power Producers (IPPS) on regular basis to address and resolve their concerns. The committee would comprise representatives from Finance, Power divisions and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

Presiding over a meeting on the issue of payments to Chinese IPPs, Miftah Ismail assured the Chinese IPPs authorities of addressing and resolving their concerns immediately.

He shared that CPEC was a flagship project of friendship between Pakistan and China and expressed resolve of the government to provide all kinds of facilities to Chinese investors.

According to the statement, the meeting discussed the issue of outstanding payments to Chinese IPPs in Pakistan and other hurdles faced by them. The CEOs of Chinese IPPs expressed satisfaction over addressing and resolving their issues.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Special Assistants to Prime Minister Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Tariq Fatmi SAPM, Zafaruddin Mehmood, Secretary Power, CEOs of Chinese Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and senior officer from Finance and Power Divisions, the statement added.