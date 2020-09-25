UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Committee Deferred Bill" The Exports Processing Zone Authority (Amemdments) Till Its Next Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:50 PM

Committee deferred bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Industries and Production deferred the Bill "The Export Processing Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019" till its next meeting due to non-attendance of the Mover.

CEO, NPO briefed the Committee that the NPO is working under the umbrella of Ministry of Industries and Production (Moi&P) for productivity enhancement in Pakistan.

NPO is a public Sector Company registered with SECP and working as liaison office of the Asian Productivity Organization (APO), Japan.

He further apprised that APO was established in 1961 under a regional intergovernmental convention and committed to improve productivity in the Asia-Pacific region.

Pakistan is one of eight founder member countries of APO and today, PAO has 21 member countries from Asia-Pacific.

After detailed briefing by CEO, the Members of the Committee asked the Ministry about the shortage of fertilizer (DAP) in the market and further directed that the availability of fertilizer (DAP) must be ensured in the every market to facilitate the farmers.

G.M, SEC briefed the Committee that Sate Engineering Corporation (SEC) was established under ERO 1972 amended 1974 on bifurcation of WPIDC and engineering goods manufacturing units were transferred along with employees to SEC.

He also added that state Engineering Corporation (SEC) and its subsidiaries companies are registered under company's ordinance 1913 / company's ordinance 1984 presently called as companies Act 2017 and being governed under Corporate Governance Rules 2013 amended 2017.

Out of the thirteen subsidiaries of SEC, six units have been privatized during 90s whereas three units have been transferred to other organization.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Shortage Company Japan 2017 2019 Market From Asia NPO

Recent Stories

National players join domestic teams for National ..

8 minutes ago

Brett Lee shares what he did to bring Dean Jones b ..

19 minutes ago

DEWA participates in Ten-Year Forecast summit by I ..

22 minutes ago

Four injured in Paris knife attack near former off ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea, Russia Exchange Messages to Mark 30th An ..

2 minutes ago

Any amount of alcohol use during pregnancy harmful ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.