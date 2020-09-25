Committee Deferred Bill" The Exports Processing Zone Authority (Amemdments) Till Its Next Meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Industries and Production deferred the Bill "The Export Processing Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019" till its next meeting due to non-attendance of the Mover.

CEO, NPO briefed the Committee that the NPO is working under the umbrella of Ministry of Industries and Production (Moi&P) for productivity enhancement in Pakistan.

NPO is a public Sector Company registered with SECP and working as liaison office of the Asian Productivity Organization (APO), Japan.

He further apprised that APO was established in 1961 under a regional intergovernmental convention and committed to improve productivity in the Asia-Pacific region.

Pakistan is one of eight founder member countries of APO and today, PAO has 21 member countries from Asia-Pacific.

After detailed briefing by CEO, the Members of the Committee asked the Ministry about the shortage of fertilizer (DAP) in the market and further directed that the availability of fertilizer (DAP) must be ensured in the every market to facilitate the farmers.

G.M, SEC briefed the Committee that Sate Engineering Corporation (SEC) was established under ERO 1972 amended 1974 on bifurcation of WPIDC and engineering goods manufacturing units were transferred along with employees to SEC.

He also added that state Engineering Corporation (SEC) and its subsidiaries companies are registered under company's ordinance 1913 / company's ordinance 1984 presently called as companies Act 2017 and being governed under Corporate Governance Rules 2013 amended 2017.

Out of the thirteen subsidiaries of SEC, six units have been privatized during 90s whereas three units have been transferred to other organization.