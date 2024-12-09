Committee formed for beautification of Faisalabad: FCCI President

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will make concerted efforts in collaboration with departments concerned for the beautification of Faisalabad and in this connection an eight-member committee has been constituted, said FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara.

Addressing the concluding session of a joint meeting of the FCCI Standing Committees on liaison with Traffic Police and Municipal Corporation, he said that this 8-member committee will consist of Qaisar Shams Gucha, Senior Vice President FCCI, in addition to three members from traders and two each from traffic police and Faisalabad Municipal Corporation.

He said that Faisalabad is a well-planned city of Pakistan but encroachments and traffic jams have tarnished its beauty and mobility. He said that FCCI members are very cooperative but government departments must take them into confidence before taking any harsh steps.

He said that the municipal corporation must regulate the squatters, vendors and cart owners to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads. He said that as VP a few years ago, he had got approval of the canal road and service road from the then Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “Thousands of people are now daily using these roads”, he said and added that these roads are also facing traffic blocks due to mismanagement and ignorance of road users.

He said that the closure of unplanned bridges on the canal played a key role in ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow on it but now these bridges have been again opened which were becoming problematic for vehicular traffic.

He appreciated the joint eight members committee and hoped that it would try to resolve the most ticklish problems of encroachments and traffic jams.

Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF), said that he had visited the iconic clock tower immediately after assuming his office. He lamented that it was littered with dust and rubbish. He cleaned it on a priority basis and its fountains were also made operational.

“Lights are also being installed which could give a beautiful look while entering into any bazaar”, he said and added that a sound system would also be installed for making public announcements.

He said that the fountains in Gumty outside the Rail bazaar would also be restored while special steps would be taken for the beautification of the historic Qaisary gate. He thanked the business community who has acknowledged the efforts of Municipal Officer Regulation Madam Azmat Firdous for the removal of encroachments.

He said that apart from the downtown area, a model bazaar has been planned on a nine canal area on Satiana road. “It would have carts of the same design and colour”, he said and added that similar arrangements would also be made along other roads without creating traffic hurdles.

About the Canal Road, he said that its crossings are being painted which would beautify this main road artery.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam appreciated the efforts of the FCCI to resolve issues of traffic and encroachments in close collaboration with the MCF and traffic police.

Senior Vice President (SVP) FCCI Qaisar Shams Gucha appreciated the role of FCCI Standing Committees and assured that the business community would collaborate with concerned departments to make it a livable and attractive city.

Former SVP Dr Sajjad Arshad, Hajji Aslam Bhalli, Haji Abid, Ayub Aslam Manj, Muhammad Shehbaz, Waheed Khaliq Ramay, Shahid Malik, Mian Muhammad Anwaar, Aftab Butt, Rana Ikramullah and other business leaders pointed out different civic problems and vowed to cooperate with the traffic police and MCF.

Deputy Chief Office Madam Azmat Firdous pointed out hurdles in the removal of encroachments and said that with the cooperation of the business community, the city could be made neat & clean and encroachment free.

Later, Rana Sikandar Azam offered vote of thanks while President Rehan Naseem Bharara presented FCCI shields to the CO MCF and the CTO Faisalabad.